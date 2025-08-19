Subscription Insider® Announces Fraud Deflect as Co-Host Sponsor of Subscription Show 2025

As Visa moves to full enforcement of VAMP, payment and fraud risks take center stage at Subscription Show 2025.

Subscription Insider® today announced that Fraud Deflect, an early-resolution platform that prevents chargebacks and saves the sale, will serve as Co-Host Sponsor of Subscription Show 2025, taking place October 6–9 at the Hyatt Regency Jersey City, just across the Hudson from Manhattan (NYC).

Visa's Acquirer Monitoring Program (VAMP) consolidates fraud and dispute oversight and enters full enforcement on October 1, 2025 — days before the event — shaping how acquirers evaluate merchant risk and how executives prioritize payments strategy.

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for subscription businesses. On October 1, 2025 — days before the event — Visa will formally enforce its new Acquirer Monitoring Program (VAMP), introducing stricter fraud and dispute rules that are already reshaping how acquirers evaluate merchants' fraud and dispute ratios. These changes are forcing subscription businesses to manage risks that extend well beyond traditional chargeback thresholds.

As the Co-Host Sponsor, Fraud Deflect will be represented by co-founders Scott Adams (CEO) and Mari Perroni (COO), who will join Subscription Insider's CEO & Publisher, Kathy Greenler Sexton, for opening remarks to welcome attendees and kick off the conference.

"We're thrilled to co-host Subscription Show 2025, and I look forward to welcoming everyone," said Scott Adams, Co-Founder & CEO of Fraud Deflect. "My keynote, 'The Great Rebalancing: How Payment Networks Are Reshaping Power (and Risk) in Subscriptions,' comes at a critical moment, with Visa's new VAMP rules being enforced just days before the event. I'll speak directly to the C-suite about why this isn't simply a payment issue — it's a strategic risk with real revenue consequences."

"Fraud and chargeback risk are no longer back-office concerns — they're central to how subscription businesses scale," said Mari Perroni, Co-Founder & COO of Fraud Deflect. "I am excited to deliver a workshop that will go deep into the operational payments and fraud side, giving executives and payments teams actionable frameworks to respond quickly and keep revenue secure. We're proud to partner with Subscription Insider to make sure the industry has the tools it needs for this new era."

"We are excited for our attendees to gain a deeper understanding of fraud and payments with one of the industry's leading experts, Fraud Deflect," said Kathy Greenler Sexton, CEO & Publisher of Subscription Insider®. "But that's only one piece of the program. With sessions on monetization, retention, acquisition, AI, compliance, and more, our goal is to equip executives with actionable strategies they can apply immediately — insights that would otherwise take months to develop on their own."

About Subscription Show 2025

Subscription Show 2025 delivers actionable strategies for subscription executives across retention, acquisition, pricing, AI, payments, fraud, compliance, data, and product innovation. With insights from industry experts and global brands, attendees leave with the tools and connections to accelerate growth, reduce risk, and stay competitive. Learn more and register at www.subscriptionshow.com.

About Fraud Deflect

Fraud Deflect helps subscription and ecommerce merchants stop disputes before they become chargebacks — an early-resolution (deflection-first) approach. Resolving issues early preserves sales, reduces chargebacks, and helps merchants keep ratios below card-network monitoring thresholds (e.g., Visa's VAMP). Fraud Deflect partners with merchants, acquirers, and payment networks to deliver measurable outcomes: fewer chargebacks, more recovered revenue, and stronger customer trust. Learn more at www.frauddeflect.com.

About Subscription Insider®

Subscription Insider® is the trusted authority for subscription businesses. Through expert analysis, member briefings, and industry-leading events, it helps executives navigate the complexities of high-volume, recurring-revenue operations. Its flagship event, Subscription Show, brings leaders together to solve challenges, uncover what's next, and gain the tools they need to compete and win. Learn more at www.subscriptioninsider.com.