Subscription Insider Announces First Keynotes for Subscription Show 2025

Subscription Insider today announced the first two keynote sessions for Subscription Show 2025, taking place October 6-9, 2025, at Harborside in Jersey City, NJ – just minutes from the heart of NYC. These keynotes will feature two of the subscription industry's most respected voices, sharing firsthand lessons on global expansion and subscription technology strategy.

"As the subscription economy evolves, leaders must be prepared for both opportunities and pitfalls," said Kathy Greenler Sexton, CEO of Subscription Insider. "These keynotes will deliver unfiltered, expert insights from industry pioneers who have built, scaled, and optimized subscription businesses in high-stakes environments. Subscription Show 2025 is about delivering actionable takeaways that help businesses grow smarter and stronger."





Launching a Global Subscription Business:



Lessons from Reuters

Building a subscription business within a world-renowned media leader comes with unique challenges—from aligning corporate strategy to integrating global technology.

In this exclusive fireside chat, Laurie Truitt, Head of Subscriptions at Reuters, joins Kathy Greenler Sexton to share firsthand insights on how Reuters built and scaled its subscription business—navigating corporate strategy, global technology, operational execution, and market positioning.

Laurie Truitt has spent her career at the intersection of subscriptions, digital media, and global strategy. At Reuters, she leads growth and innovation for one of the world's most recognized news brands, driving its transition to a high-value subscription model.

Tech Nightmares & Subscription Success:



Lessons from the Trenches

Technology can make or break a subscription business. The wrong tech—or the wrong implementation—can cost millions in lost revenue, customer churn, and operational chaos.

In this no-holds-barred keynote, Robbie Kellman Baxter, a leading expert in subscription and membership models, and Kathy Greenler Sexton expose the tech disasters, vendor failures, and operational missteps that companies rarely talk about—but should.

Robbie Kellman Baxter is a subscription business strategist, best-selling author, and trusted advisor to global brands navigating the shift to recurring revenue models. With decades of experience helping businesses optimize their subscription strategies, she brings real-world insights on how to choose the right tech, scale without disruption, and future-proof operations.

