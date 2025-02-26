Subscription Insider Announces Dates for Subscription Show 2025 with Strategic Focus on High-Volume Brands and Expert Workshops

Subscription Insider today announced that Subscription Show 2025, the premier event for subscription-focused businesses, will take place October 6-9, 2025, at Harborside in Jersey City, NJ. Located just minutes from New York City, this year's conference is specifically designed for high-volume subscription brands, offering strategic insights and advanced growth strategies to address today's most complex challenges.

Key Highlights of Subscription Show 2025:

Strategic Focus on Higher-Volume Recurring Revenue Challenges – The event will address critical issues facing leading subscription brands, including reducing churn, optimizing recurring revenue, subscriber acquisition, and retention as well as achieving sustainable growth.

Expert-Led Workshops – Attendees will benefit from in-depth sessions delivered by industry veterans, featuring actionable strategies and proven growth tactics.

Peer Networking Opportunities – The conference will provide senior executives from global higher-volume subscription brands the opportunity to connect, share experiences, and exchange insights on driving the future of the subscription economy.





Pre-Conference Workshops: Strategic Insights for High-Volume Growth

In addition to the main conference sessions, Subscription Insider also announced will three strategic pre-conference workshops tailored to the needs of high-volume recurring revenue brands:

Compliance Workshop: Legal Insights for Subscription Models with Marc Roth This workshop will provide critical guidance on navigating compliance challenges affecting subscription models, helping brands minimize risk and enhance consumer trust. Mastering Subscription Product Launches: A High-Retention, High-Revenue Playbook with Diane Pierson Attendees will learn proven strategies for launching subscription products that maximize retention and revenue, fostering long-term growth. Breaking Through Growth Plateaus: Targeting Retention-Prone Subscribers for Higher LTV and Scalable Growth with Robert Skrob This session will focus on calibrating subscription offers to attract retention-prone subscribers, driving higher Lifetime Value (LTV) and scalable growth.

Launch Promotion: 72-Hour Flash Sale – Save 20%

To mark the launch of Subscription Show 2025, a 72-hour Flash Sale will offer 20% savings on General and VIP super-early-bird tickets:

Promotion Code: SS25Launch

Offer Valid: February 26 – March 1, 2025

Note: This is the largest discount available and will not be repeated.





Prime Location & Accommodations

The event will be hosted at Harborside in Jersey City, NJ, offering scenic Hudson River views and convenient access via PATH, NY Ferry, and NJ Light Rail. Special hotel room blocks are available at the Hyatt Regency Jersey City and Sonesta Simply Suites Jersey City, providing a comfortable stay within walking distance of the conference venue.

Register Today and Lead the Future of Subscriptions

Industry leaders and subscription executives are encouraged to register now at www.SubscriptionShow.com to secure their spot and take advantage of early registration savings.