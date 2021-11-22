Studies show that 98% of materials clogging equipment at wastewater treatment plants are non-flushable items. These culprits include baby wipes, paper towels, feminine hygiene products, cleaning wipes, and other trash not designed to be flushed.

Non-flushable products can wreak havoc on your home and our sewer systems! Have you heard of a Fatberg? A Fatberg is a rocklike mass accumulation of grease, nonbiological waste, and such items as the ones described above. In fact, a 90,000-pound Fatberg (the size of a municipal bus) was recently removed from the London Sewer.

Copywriter and marketing strategist Sally Sisson and The Responsible Flushing Alliance have engaged EYMER BRAND Laboratories + Think Tank to help educate children about the dangers of using a toilet as a trash can.