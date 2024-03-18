Stress and Wearable Devices

The biggest differentiator is between acute and chronic stress. Acute stress subsides fairly quickly and the mind-body returns to normal , but chronic stress begins to alter fundamental physiology making it much more dangerous and detectable.

Other types of stress refer more to the origins of the problem and are identified as

Physiological stressors.

Lifestyle stressors.

Major life event stressors.

Organizational stressors.

Financial stressors.

Social stressors.

Environmental stressors.

If you were to ask ChatGPT about the different physical manifestations of stress, it would probably come up with something like this:

Muscle Tension: Stress can cause muscles to tense up, leading to headaches, neck pain, backaches, and overall stiffness in the body.

Headaches: Tension headaches or migraines are often triggered or exacerbated by stress.

Gastrointestinal Issues: Stress can affect the digestive system, leading to symptoms such as stomachaches, indigestion, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or constipation.

Cardiovascular Changes: Stress can elevate heart rate and blood pressure, increasing the risk of heart palpitations, chest pain, and hypertension.

Respiratory Symptoms: Stress may lead to shallow or rapid breathing, chest tightness, or exacerbation of respiratory conditions such as asthma.

Skin Problems: Stress can worsen existing skin conditions like acne, eczema, or psoriasis. It may also cause hives, itching, or general skin sensitivity.

Sleep Disturbances: Stress often disrupts sleep patterns, leading to insomnia, difficulty falling asleep, waking up frequently during the night, or experiencing restless sleep.

Fatigue: Chronic stress can result in persistent fatigue, even after adequate rest, due to the constant activation of the body's stress response system.

Changes in Appetite: Stress can affect appetite, leading to overeating or undereating. Some people may turn to food as a coping mechanism, leading to weight gain, while others may experience a loss of appetite and weight loss.

Weakened Immune System: Prolonged stress can suppress the immune system, making individuals more susceptible to infections, colds, and other illnesses.

Sexual Dysfunction: Stress can contribute to decreased libido, erectile dysfunction in men, and menstrual irregularities in women.

Increased Pain Sensitivity: Stress can amplify the perception of pain, making pre-existing chronic pain conditions feel more intense.

Stress is obviously a complicated construct but hopefully, with regular reliable measurement of different systems and metrics, we can become more astute at discerning types of stress, how they manifest and the best ways of managing them.