Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > Stock Market Performance Since 2020
Text
Stock Market Performance Since 2020
From:
Greg Womack -- Oklahoma Financial Advisor Greg Womack -- Oklahoma Financial Advisor
Oklahoma City, OK
Monday, July 26, 2021

 

 

If you went back in time to the start of 2020 and predicted the stock market would be up almost 35% over the year-and-a-half, most people would have probably believed you. After all, other than a few minor bumps the market had been on a solidly upward trajectory over the last few years. But then a global pandemic, a recession, and an explosion in unemployment claims rocked markets around the world. 

Since 2011, U.S. markets have sharply outperformed international markets. Would that continue when the market picked itself up and began advancing again? Many forecasters predicted that, at long last, international markets – in particular, European markets - would lead the global recovery in stock markets and finally outperform the U.S. Except it didn't happen. Once again, U.S. markets took the lead and never looked back, with a 34% advance in the S&P 500 since 1/1/2020, almost 5 times better than the 7% gain in the STOXX 600 European Stock Index.

 
 
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Greg Womack, CFP
Title: President
Group: Womack Investment Advisers
Dateline: Edmond, OK United States
Direct Phone: 405-340-1717
Jump To Greg Womack -- Oklahoma Financial Advisor Jump To Greg Womack -- Oklahoma Financial Advisor
Contact Click to Contact
Other experts on these topics