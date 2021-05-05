Stepping Up Your International Game: a Southern California World Trade Week Webinar

On Friday, May 7, 2021, the Southern California Chapter of the Institute of Management Consultants USA (imcusa.org) presents Stepping Up Your International Game: A Webinar for Consultants and Businesses. The program takes place during the Southern California World Trade week in Los Angeles. Three IMC SoCal international business consultants will present the opportunities for growing your business internationally as well as proven practices for success globally. The program takes place from 8:00 to 9:00 AM on the Zoom video conferencing platform. Attendees can login early for optional introductions and networking from 7:30 to 8:00 AM. To attend, register on the events page of the IMC USA website.

"Opportunities for international growth can come from U.S. consultancies and businesses expanding their presence in the global marketplace as well as foreign companies establishing their presence in the U.S. markets or learning about U.S. business practices," said panelist Elizabeth Glynn MIM, CGBP. "We've designed the presentation so that both consultants and their client businesses can learn more about how to expand internationally."

Panelist Elizabeth Glynn MIM, CGBP, is the President of EMG Global Business Solutions and a recognized expert advisor on export strategy and operations. For more than 25 years Glynn has trained and worked with hundreds of businesses to increase sales via global markets. She has a Masters in International Management in International Finance and Trade from the Thunderbird School of Global Management and recently received an appointment as a Member of the District Export Council, California Inland Empire (CIE DEC) by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce.

Glynn is joined by Dr. Don Gilman, Principal of the Gilman Consulting Group who specializes in helping executives and teams develop a global mindset through workshops, offsites, and executive coaching. Dr. Gilman has a Doctorate degree in Organization Change as well as advanced degrees in Engineering Physics, Nuclear Engineering, and Engineering Management. His most recent book, "Outsmarting VUCA: Achieving Success in a Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous World", was published in 2017.

The third panelist is Constantinos Stavropoulos CMC, the founder & CEO of InnoValue, with a 30-year diverse business path (300 clients in 21 sectors and 600 projects) helping enterprises become strategic innovators. A Certified Management Consultant (since 2011) and a Certified Interim CEO (since 2019), he specializes in building strategic foresight capabilities, blending strategy with execution, and offering interim executive management services. Constantinos has served the Institute of Management Consultants USA as appointed Lead Delegate to ICMCI, the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes, of which IMC USA is a founding member, and as an IMC USA Board Member since 2015.

IMC SoCal is the Southern California Chapter of the Institute of Management Consultants (IMC USA), the national accrediting organization and professional association for management consultants. IMC SoCal is the largest chapter in IMC USA, offering free monthly educational and networking programs for its members, a community of peers that share resources and collaborate on projects, and promotional opportunities for members including online advertising to area businesses. Learn more about IMC's Southern California chapter on the IMC SoCal webpage.