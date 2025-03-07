There are hundreds of St. Patrick's Day
printables to instantly download and print at the FreePrintable.net websites.
"From free coloring pages and gift tags to customizable stationery and certificates, there are printables for home, school and offices," said Kay Savetz, the sites' creator.
There is colorful and colorable St. Patrick's Day stationery
at FreePrintableStationery.net, along with borders
at PageBorders.net.
FreePrintableColoringPages.net has quite a few St. Paddy's Day coloring pages
for all ages. There's even beer to color green!
There are leprechaun and clover gift tags
at FreePrintableGiftTags.net. FreePrintableCertificates.net has illustrated certificates
for the holiday. There are even "St. Faxtrick" fax cover sheets
at FreeFaxCoverSheets.net.
"The printables feature rainbows, shamrocks and other iconic graphics," Savetz said. "I'd recommend having green ink and crayons ready!"
There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables
sites created by Savetz Publishing
, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.