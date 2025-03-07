Speaker
St. Patrick’s Day Printables
From:
Kay Savetz -- Free Printables
Portland, OR
Friday, March 7, 2025


There are hundreds of St. Patrick's Day printables to instantly download and print at the FreePrintable.net websites.


"From free coloring pages and gift tags to customizable stationery and certificates, there are printables for home, school and offices," said Kay Savetz, the sites' creator.


There is colorful and colorable St. Patrick's Day stationery at FreePrintableStationery.net, along with borders at PageBorders.net.


FreePrintableColoringPages.net has quite a few St. Paddy's Day coloring pages for all ages. There's even beer to color green!


There are leprechaun and clover gift tags at FreePrintableGiftTags.net. FreePrintableCertificates.net has illustrated certificates for the holiday. There are even "St. Faxtrick" fax cover sheets at FreeFaxCoverSheets.net.


"The printables feature rainbows, shamrocks and other iconic graphics," Savetz said. "I'd recommend having green ink and crayons ready!"


There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.
