The FreePrintable.net websites have hundreds of St. Patrick's Day
printables to instantly download and print, from coloring pages to gift tags.
"There's a free version of every item, so get those green crayons ready," said Kay Savetz, the sites' creator. "Color rainbows, shamrocks and pots of gold, or print ready-made stationery or page borders with leprechauns and other graphics for St. Pat's"
St. Patrick's Day stationery
and letterhead
can be found at FreePrintableStationery.net and FreeLetterheadTemplates.net, while PageBorders.net has borders
.
FreePrintableColoringPages.net is the place to go for coloring pages
with four-leaf clovers, lucky horseshoes, and, for grownups who like to color, green beer.
There are also St. Paddy's Day gift tags
at FreePrintableGiftTags.net with leprechauns and other images, perfect for presents or holiday food treats.
FreePrintableCertificates.net has illustrated holiday certificates
. For all your March 17 faxing, check out the fax cover sheets
at FreeFaxCoverSheets.net.
"I'm sure you'll find a fun printable to help celebrate the holiday," Savetz said.
There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables
sites created by Savetz Publishing
, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.