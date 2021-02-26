St. Patrick's Day Printables

Hundreds of printables for St. Patrick's Day can be instantly downloaded at the FreePrintable.net websites, and there's a free version of everything, from shamrock-studded stationery sheets to leprechaun gift tags.

"Grab crayons for a pot of gold coloring page, or print a commemorative St. Patrick's Day holiday certificate," suggested Kevin Savetz, the sites' creator. "All that's needed is a printer and ink."

FreePrintableColoringPages.net has three dozen St. Patrick's Day coloring pages featuring leprechauns, clovers, rainbows (with the aforementioned pot of gold), a lucky horseshoe and other scenes to color.

There's a St. Patrick's Day border at PageBorders.net that can be used for letters or signs, while PrintableFlyerTemplates.net has event flyers for classrooms and businesses. Holiday letterhead can be found at FreeLetterheadTemplates.net. A green banner for the holiday can be found at PrintableBanners.net.

FreePrintableGiftTags.net has a leprechaun gift tag, while FreePrintableCertificates.net offers an illustrated St. Patrick's Day holiday certificate.

There's even a St. Patrick's Day fax cover sheet at FreeFaxCoverSheets.net.

"There's a free version of every printable at the FreePrintable.net sites," Savetz reiterated. "In some cases, there's also an editable version for a few dollars."

There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.