Spooky, Fun Printables for Halloween
From:
Kay Savetz -- Free Printables Kay Savetz -- Free Printables
Portland, OR
Friday, October 4, 2024


Anyone can save time and money this Halloween with the cute and creepy printables from FreePrintable.net.


"From scary stationery to ghoul gift tags, there's lots to print," said Kay Savetz, who created the sites. "New designs have been added this year, and it's easy to click and download your favorite designs"


For community carnivals, school parties and trick or treating, there are Halloween games and activities at HalloweenPrintables.net as well as masks at PrintableMasks.net.


Plus, print prize certificates for costumes, pumpkin carving and more at FreePrintableCertificates.net. The Halloween coloring pages at FreePrintableColoringPages.net feature monster, mummies, witches, ghosts, pumpkins and other iconic subjects.


Use the gift tags at FreePrintableGiftTags.net for presents as well as to identify treat bags or food at potlucks. There are Halloween recipe cards at FreePrintableRecipeCards.net.


The Halloween letterhead designs at FreeLetterheadTemplates.net and page borders at PageBorders.net are perfect for letter-writing or making signs and flyers. There are ready-to-spook Halloween signs at PrintableSigns.net.


Each printable is free or just a few dollars.


"The printables download instantly, usually in PDF or editable DOC format," Savetz explained. "You can also opt for the specially curated Halloween Pack of 50 of the most popular Halloween printables for just $12"


There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.
