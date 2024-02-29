Single-Day Market Cap Gains

From: Greg Womack -- Oklahoma Financial Adviser Oklahoma City , OK Thursday, February 29, 2024

This week, semiconductor behemoth Nvidia reported blowout earnings that beat even the most sky-high expectations. Nvidia climbed about 16% hitting a record high—and added $277 billion to its market cap—the largest single day increase ever. When you look at the visual below, you'll see that the top five large cap single-day gains have all been made in the last two years. To put that massive gain in perspective, about this time last year the average market cap of an S&P 500 company was $30.4 billion.