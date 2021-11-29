Speaker
Seasonal Workers Hired by Amazon
From:
Greg Womack -- Oklahoma Financial Advisor
Oklahoma City, OK
Monday, November 29, 2021

 

 

At the end of September, Amazon employed almost 1.5 million people around the world, with nearly a million in the U.S. alone. That translates to roughly 1 in every 150 American workers getting a paycheck from Jeff Bezos and company. During the holidays that number goes up even more. This year, Amazon announced it would take on another 150,000 seasonal employees—that's essentially the equivalent of hiring the entire workforce of a company like Nike - twice. (Chart by chart.co)

 

 
Name: Greg Womack, CFP
Title: President
Group: Womack Investment Advisers
Dateline: Edmond, OK United States
Direct Phone: 405-340-1717
