Sanjay Prasad, MD, FACS Tapped for Expert Panel at PBGH Health Symposium on Racial Disparities in Surgical Care, September 9

Washington, D.C.—Sanjay Prasad, MD, FACS, author of Resetting Healthcare Post-COVID-19 Pandemic: The Patient Handbook, will participate in an Expert Panel on 'Racial Disparities in Surgical Care' at the Pittsburgh Business Group on Health's 2021 Symposium on Thursday, September 9th. Prasad has carefully researched this topic and some of his findings are featured in an article, The Bleak Reality of Racial Disparity in Surgical Care, at KevinMD.com.

Andrew Yang, former Presidential Candidate, is the keynote speaker for the PGBH Symposium while Dr. Prasad will participate in the panel discussion from 8:00 am to 9:00 am EDT on ways to recognize health inequity and share strategies that leaders are taking to address the issue. Other participants include Jessica Brooks, President and CEO, PBGH, BJ Leber, Adagio Health, William Generett, Duquesne University and Cheryl Hall-Russell, Moderator, Black Women Wise Women, LLC

Since the 1980s, the Pittsburgh Business Group on Health has been driving change in healthcare – giving a voice to employers in their efforts to contain rising costs for care and prescription drugs that are suppressing the ability of their employees to receive the care they need when they need at a price they can afford. More than 100 leading employers from across southwestern Pennsylvania enjoy the benefits of and solutions provided by PBGH – one of the nation's leading non-profit organizations dedicated to helping companies protect and promote their ability to provide high-quality, equitable and affordable healthcare for their employees.

Dr. Prasad's research on racial disparities in surgical outcomes, in part, led him to create an innovative product, SurgiQuality, which assists patients by confidentially sending their medical records and imaging to various surgeons in their insurance networks. Today, the referral to surgeons is not being made based on cost or the surgeon's outcomes. The result is that depending on specialty, 15-25% of surgeries being performed today are unnecessary. Many times, pursuing alternative treatments to surgery, is a better option for patients.

"I want people to realize that we have a serious quality issue in medicine today," says Dr. Prasad. "The healthcare system must be held accountable. I firmly believe that SurgiQuality plays a key role in helping patients regain control of the healthcare process, empowering them with tools to make well-informed, health-positive decisions."

Dr. Prasad has been a practicing surgeon for nearly thirty years in the super-specialized field of otology, neurotology, and skull base surgery, a subspecialty within otolaryngology head and neck surgery (ENT). Prasad is one of the few surgeons in his specialty to complete three fellowships in neurotology, advanced head and neck oncologic surgery, and cranial base surgery. He is an assistant clinical professor at George Washington University and the founder of SurgiQuality. His thirty years as a surgeon has given him deep insight into the flaws in the surgery referral process.

