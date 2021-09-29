Sanjay Prasad, MD, FACS, Author of ‘Resetting Healthcare Post-COVID-19,’ Interviewed on Hospital Finance Podcast

Washington, D.C.—Sanjay Prasad, MD, FACS, author of Resetting Healthcare Post-COVID-19 Pandemic: The Patient Handbook, was interviewed by Mike Passanante on the Hospital Finance Podcast.

Highlights of the interview with Sanjay Prasad include:

Where health care in the United States is headed

2014 all-inclusive price model benefits

Flaws in the surgery referral process

Resetting Healthcare book

Dr. Prasad has been a practicing surgeon for nearly thirty years in the super-specialized field of otology, neurotology, and skull base surgery, a subspecialty within otolaryngology head and neck surgery (ENT). Prasad is one of the few surgeons in his specialty to complete three fellowships in neurotology, advanced head and neck oncologic surgery, and cranial base surgery. He is an assistant clinical professor at George Washington University and the founder of SurgiQuality. His thirty years as a surgeon has given him deep insight into the flaws in the surgery referral process.

On September 9th Prasad participated in the Pittsburgh Business Group's Health 2021 Symposium, where he was part of an Expert Panel discussing Racial Disparities in Surgical Care. When creating his groundbreaking healthcare technology, SurgiQuality, one of the goals was to improve surgical outcomes for black patients. Indeed, the Covid-19 Pandemic has made an already difficult situation infinitely more complex and terrifying.

"I want people to realize that we have a serious quality issue in medicine today," says Dr. Prasad. "The healthcare system must be held accountable. I firmly believe that SurgiQuality plays a key role in helping patients regain control of the healthcare process, empowering them with tools to make well-informed, health-positive decisions."

SurgiQuality assists patients by confidentially sending their medical records and imaging to various surgeons in their insurance networks. Today, the referral to surgeons is not being made based on cost or the surgeon's outcomes. The result is that depending on specialty, 15-25% of surgeries being performed today are unnecessary. Many times, pursuing alternative treatments to surgery, is a better option for patients.

Resetting Healthcare Post-COVID-19 Pandemic: The Patient Handbook, ISBN-10: ‎1737199416 ISBN-13: ‎978-1737199410, Sanjay Prasad, MD, FACS, available at Amazon.

Sanjay Prasad, MD, FACS, has been a practicing surgeon for nearly thirty years in the super-specialized field of otology, neurotology, and skull base surgery, a subspecialty within otolaryngology head and neck surgery (ENT). Prasad is one of the few surgeons in his specialty to complete three fellowships in neurotology, advanced head and neck oncologic surgery, and cranial base surgery. He is an assistant professor at George Washington University.

As a medical director for an ambulatory surgery center, he was one of the first to start bundling surgical services for all-inclusive prices in 2014. In the same year, Prasad founded SurgiQuality, with a mission to help surgical patients connect to best-in-class surgeons who operate in a cost-efficient environment.

He is the author of Resetting Healthcare, which examines the lack of transparency in surgical care and offers SurgiQuality as a solution. Prasad practices and lives in the Washington, DC, area with his amazing wife, Deepika, and their four very accomplished adult children, Meghna, Kiran, Neha, and Dilan.

You can find more information on Dr. Sanjay Prasad and Resetting Healthcare at www.resettinghealthcare.com.

