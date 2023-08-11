From: Kay Savetz -- Free Printables Portland , OR Friday, August 11, 2023



Sample Recommendation Letters for Jobs and More



"Any letter is free to download and customize for personal use," said Kay Savetz, the site's creator. "Site users will find wording vouching for others in a variety of business, academic and personal situations"



There are 20 new example letters in all. They include employment-related recommendations for civil servants and leaders. Also new are recommendations for domestic helpers such as: a caregiver, an estate manager, a gardener, a personal companion, a driver, a personal shopper and a butler.



The selection of recommendation letters related to college and other academic pursuits now includes admissions letters for performance auditions and student athletes. There are also new templates related to seeking fellowships and internships as well as securing scholarships and financial aid.



LettersOfRecommendation.net has sample letters relating to adoption, citizenship, parole and other issues. There are even more



The site also has several articles with tips for letter-writers and reference seekers.



"These templates serve as a jumping-off point for crafting your own recommendation letter," Savetz explained. "Simply type into a letter to customize it for any situation"



There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free The selection of recommendation letter examples at LettersOfRecommendation.net has expanded to 417."Any letter is free to download and customize for personal use," said Kay Savetz, the site's creator. "Site users will find wording vouching for others in a variety of business, academic and personal situations"There are 20 new example letters in all. They include employment-related recommendations for civil servants and leaders. Also new are recommendations for domestic helpers such as: a caregiver, an estate manager, a gardener, a personal companion, a driver, a personal shopper and a butler.The selection of recommendation letters related to college and other academic pursuits now includes admissions letters for performance auditions and student athletes. There are also new templates related to seeking fellowships and internships as well as securing scholarships and financial aid.LettersOfRecommendation.net has sample letters relating to adoption, citizenship, parole and other issues. There are even more character reference letters at CharacterReferenceLetters.com.The site also has several articles with tips for letter-writers and reference seekers."These templates serve as a jumping-off point for crafting your own recommendation letter," Savetz explained. "Simply type into a letter to customize it for any situation"There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing , Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.

