Sample Letters of Recommendation

Recommendation Letter



"These templates provide a jump start for anyone needing to vouch for someone personally or professionally," said Kevin Savetz, the site's creator. "There are now 357 sample letters from which to choose. Simply download one that's close to your situation and type into it to adjust the wording"



LettersOfRecommendation.net has letters for all kinds of business, academic or personal matters, and each is free for personal use. The letters download in DOC (Microsoft Word) format. Or, the text can be cut and pasted directly from the site. The site also has several articles featuring letter-writing tips.



The new letters include job-related recommendations for a psychologist as well as letters related to unemployment and a background check. There are also new letters for domestic help and contract work such as: drain cleaning, roofing, flooring, pool maintenance, window washing, yardwork and piano tuning.



New academic letters cover admissions to engineering, postdoc, research assistant and other specific programs. Plus, the site now has templates for appealing financial aid awards and merit-based scholarships. There are also letters asking someone else to write a recommendation on their behalf. Prospective students can download templates especially for "early action" applications, transcript requests and specific majors and programs.



LettersOfRecommendation.net also has sample letters relating to adoption, citizenship, parole and personal relationships.



"These letters are helpful whether you're vouching for an individual or business or seeking support yourself," Savetz said.



Job-seekers can also make use of the



There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free



