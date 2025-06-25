Reuschlein Research Library

Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Military Cycle Economic Model

Military spending stalls the economic growth rate both in peacetime and wartime. Apparent wartime booms require matching deficit booms and/or great civilian sacrifice as shown by my modeling of the US economy in World War II and other periods of war and peace.

The Gold Standard of the Reuschlein Weather Wealth and Wars research is this Military Cycle Economic Model. This is the keystone of all my work. This is engineering modeling not economic modeling, science over art. This is more a branch of physics than a branch of economics, hence a new Economic Engineering title for the new necessary department on campus. Mainstream economics has sidelined, while I have used, the greats Clement Juglar, Nicolai Kondratiev, and Ruth Leger Sivard. Systems thinking brings them all together as bedrock discoveries of the Reuschlein approach, not just curious side shows as they are treated in mainstream economics.

Understanding Weather Cycle

Long term weather statistics around the 1988 drought and Trends 90 were crucial to building the "Natural Global Warming" 1991 paper. This chapter comes from my "Weather Wealth and Wars" class on Radio for Peace International 1997-2004. This is my most popular paper on the climate cycle. Don't miss the empirical results and graph at the end of the written matter. Page 9 stunned a World Futures audience in 2013 after Hurricane Sandy made me try the 55-year moving average in December 2012 to prove L. Klyashtorin's results were incredibly meaningful.

Crime and the Military

This is the empirical heart of the whole social decay of empire theory. First appeared in my second class and second book "Strength Through Peace" (1989). Murder rates are proportional to military spending rates, explaining the drop-in crime rates in the 1990s, that Chris Hayes and an expert criminologist could not explain.

Economics, demonization, and training appear to be the major variables.

Domestic Consequences

Life and death industries like the military, health care, or crime and murder correlate with each other strongly. The "Spirit Level" book (2009 UK, 2010 US) by Richard Wilkinson and Kate Pickett of Britain shows that high income inequality leads to high levels of various social maladies. Military spending correlates about 78% with income inequalities. The six most efficacious factors of the Wilkinson-Pickett Index are Social Mobility, Teen Births, Mental Illness, Prisoners, Homicides, and Obesity. These six have an average 82% correlation with my military work and only 69% with their income inequality work.

See Pages 16-17 of this booklet included with my 2010 video:

This booklet is also an excellent comprehensive explanation of Peace Economics issues with the format of chart on left page and explanation on right page for 11 key charts. See pages 2-3 for World War II.

Wargamer File

Before Gary Gygax invented "Dungeons and Dragons" he was the leading wargamer in the field and founder of the International Federation of Wargaming. He invited me to join and next thing you know I was chosen to be Coordinator of Wargaming as the highest ranking wargamer, unbeaten for years. I defeated the editor of the Avalon Hill General trade magazine in the first wargaming tournament of the Geneva Convention that Gygax also founded.

Scientific Revolutions

Build a better mousetrap and the world will beat a path to your door. No, it's not that simple as Thomas Kuhn's "Structure of a Scientific Revolution" classic explains. This started going viral after someone in Denmark, perhaps CIA in the embassy, forwarded my "10 Scientific Revolution Rules" to many other Americans. Kuhn helped me explain many of my personal struggles.

Rankism and Dignity

This is another insight I caught from Robert Fuller's book during my doctoral studies. All discrimination can be shown to be a form of rankism. This has gone semi-viral on my websites.

Military Geography

This shows where the concentrations of military spending are state by state. This was my top downloaded file.

Here is a good rundown of all my basic findings and claims around Peace Economics.

