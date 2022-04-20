Resume Templates to Customize for Free

From: Kevin Savetz -- Free Printables Portland , OR Wednesday, April 20, 2022



resume template



"Whether you're seeking a job in a particular field, or pursuing academic goals, these



There are now 470 resumes at InstantResumeTemplates.com, including classic chronological



Some of the new templates cover situations such as returning to the workforce or career changes, while others have sample wording addressing a gap in work or telecommuting due to the pandemic. Other new sample resumes are especially for teachers and health care workers.



InstantResumeTemplates.com has also expanded its selection of resumes designed with basic formatting and fonts for Automatic Tracking System (ATS) software.



The new



The site also offers free templates for job objectives and skills matrixes. There are even a few resumes for children and animals.



Each resume at InstantResumeTemplates.com is free to download and print in DOC (Microsoft Word) format, with both A4 and letter size available.



"Just type into the example to customize the resume for your personal use," Savetz said.



There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free The newest sample resumes at InstantResumeTemplates.com range from eye-catching designs to simple layouts that can be easily read by screening software."Whether you're seeking a job in a particular field, or pursuing academic goals, these resume templates can help," said Kevin Savetz, the site's creator. "The resumes are free to download, customize and print"There are now 470 resumes at InstantResumeTemplates.com, including classic chronological resumes and modern designs.Some of the new templates cover situations such as returning to the workforce or career changes, while others have sample wording addressing a gap in work or telecommuting due to the pandemic. Other new sample resumes are especially for teachers and health care workers.InstantResumeTemplates.com has also expanded its selection of resumes designed with basic formatting and fonts for Automatic Tracking System (ATS) software.The new academic resumes include college scholarship resumes and a study abroad resume. Plus, there's a results-based resume sample and a reverse chronological resume.The site also offers free templates for job objectives and skills matrixes. There are even a few resumes for children and animals. Cover letters that match the resumes can be found at sister site CoverLetterExamples.net. Visit LettersOfRecommendation.net for sample recommendation letters . FreePrintable.net also offers more than 60 low-priced "Packs" of ready-to-use themed printables, including a Job Hunter's Pack.Each resume at InstantResumeTemplates.com is free to download and print in DOC (Microsoft Word) format, with both A4 and letter size available."Just type into the example to customize the resume for your personal use," Savetz said.There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing , Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.

