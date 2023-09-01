Resume Templates to Customize and Print

From: Kay Savetz -- Free Printables Portland , OR Friday, September 1, 2023



There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free Jobseekers, academics and others seeking to present their work and volunteer experience to someone now have even more resume templates to choose from, thanks to the new additions to the website InstantResumeTemplates.com."There are now 542 resume templates, for a wide range of industries and situations," said Kay Savetz, the site's creator. "Each sample resume is free to use; simply download a template and type your information into it to customize"Along with resumes tailored to specific positions, there are templates with eye-catching designs, graphics or icons.Site users will find new basic and detailed resumes with color accents, checkboxes for key skills, or space for bootcamps and certificate programs. There is also a resume that will accommodate a high word count.Other resumes have modern twists such as a version with no street address and variations with social media icons. Another new template is designed to assist in preparing content to paste into a LinkedIn profile.The site has job-specific professional resumes , including a new template focused on customer service. There are also traditional chronological resumes.The newest internship and academic resumes include a template for describing a sabbatical.New to the resumes for teens are designs for grade school and middle school students. There's also a "summer job" resume, a "young activist" resume and a work study resume.Each of the resumes at InstantResumeTemplates.com is available in both letter and A4 sizes. They download instantly as DOC files so users can type over the placeholder text using Microsoft Word.LettersOfRecommendation.net, another site in the FreePrintable.net family, has hundreds of sample recommendation letters to use for free. Also available is the convenient Job Hunter's Pack that has 25 commonly needed forms at one low price."I keep on top of the latest in resume practices when updating InstantResumeTemplates.com," Savetz said. "I also welcome site user suggestions"There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing , Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.

