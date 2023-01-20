Resignation Letters to Personalize, Print and Send

From: Kay Savetz -- Free Printables Portland , OR Friday, January 20, 2023



There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free Anyone looking to step down from a job or other role can make use of the free resignation letter templates at the website ResignationLetters.biz."I recently added even more sample resignation letters ," said Kay Savetz, the site's creator. "There are examples for all kinds of situations. Simply choose a letter that's close to what you need and adjust the wording to suit"ResignationLetters.biz also helps people find the right words to leave a volunteer position, a board of directors, freelance work or another role. There are also letters addressing voluntary demotions, salary counteroffers, contract renewals and other issues. Some include a reason for stepping down, while others are simple and to-the-point.Twenty new sample letters were recently added to the site, so there are now 337 templates from which to choose. Each letter can be downloaded as a DOC file to open and edit in Microsoft Word, or users can cut and paste the text directly from the site.ResignationLetters.biz also has several articles with tips on resignations and letter-writing. (Anyone resigning under unusual circumstances should be sure to consult an attorney if needed.)The new batch of letters includes templates for specific jobs or positions—even lawyers and judges who are stepping down.Also just-added are letters for situations such as resigning from a job after having returned to that job, or withdrawing one's resignation after a counteroffer. There's even a short letter for announcing that an individual is leaving a social media platform.The newest letters stating a reason for resigning cover: going to college, winning the lottery, inheriting money or experiencing a natural disaster. Some templates are specific to pregnancy, such as resigning to get better health coverage elsewhere, or due to a high-risk pregnancy.Most of the letters at ResignationLetters.biz are professional and positive. There is a new template with a friendly tone as well as one for listing specific areas of appreciation of a supervisor or company. A handful of negative letters are available for rare circumstances. The newest cover resigning from a "terrible corporation" or rejecting a project.The new education-related letters address abandoning a graduate thesis, resigning from an internship or leaving an alumni association."Each letter at ResignationLetters.biz is free for personal use," Savetz reiterated. "Just download or cut and paste"There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing , Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.

