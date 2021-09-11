From: NewsTip -- Story Ideas and Contacts Washington , DC Sunday, September 12, 2021

Reinvention – Refugees -- Privacy



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Contact Experts Directly for interview with info provided.



Or reply to this email or call Mitch Davis @ (202) 333-5000 for full service booking help.



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Jim Mathis, IPCS, CSP, CSJMT, MDiv. - The Reinvention PRO







World markets are on a roller coaster from global pandemic events that are changing daily. Business leader and Reinvention PRO Jim Mathis, IPCS, CSP, CSJMT, MDiv. isn't surprised. 'We've got to realize that things are coming back like they were... in a different way and adapt accordingly.' Mathis says that business leaders need to reinvent! Reinvention Made Easy is about how business leaders can adjust themselves in a world of higher expectations and constant change. 'Get Used to Different!' How can we adjust to the different post-pandemic world of business and value people?



Orlando, FL



404-922-8199



jim@jimmathis.com



https://www.expertclick.com/10634



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



The Face and Politics of REFUGEES Are Changing



Peggy Sands Orchowski -- Immigration Expert







For the past year or so, the face of "refugees" in the press has been "Latinos" fleeing gang violence and government corruption in their Central American homelands. But that perception changed in August. The face of refugees now is desperate Afghani families fleeing certain torture and death. But who are really refugees? Legislators have to pay close attention to legal definitions such as immigrant, migrant, asylee and refugee when they make laws



Washington, DC



202-236-5595



porchowski@hotmail.com



www.NewsReleaseWire.com/260703



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Tom Nardone -- PriveCo -- World's Most Private Company







Tom Nardone is a prolific entrepreneur. He has founded six companies that each have more than a million dollars in annual revenue. He currently operates: PriveCo Inc., Dignity Lifts, NeckMassagers.com, Extreme Pumpkins, and a non-profit called Enemies of Debris. PriveCo is his most popular venture and he is very passionate about providing the utmost privacy. Since 1998 he has worked to keep your life as private as possible. Over 1,000,000 people trust Tom with their personal information and he takes the trust of every single one seriously. His favorite quote is 'To get one great idea you need one hundred ideas and a system to determine which one is the best.' By Gurminder Bedi. This principle was used to launch PriveCo Inc. and has guided its success ever since. Tom is upbeat and fun to talk to.



Detroit, MI



248-457-6874



tom@priveco.com



https://www.expertclick.com/12932



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Lisa Anderson M.B.A. - Manufacturing and Supply Chain







Lisa Anderson, President LMA Consulting Group Inc., is known as the 'Manufacturing Connector' and is a leading expert in bridging the gap between supply chain strategy and execution to dramatically improve service levels, accelerate cash flow and maximize profits. She partners with manufacturers and distributors on improving supply chain and operational efficiencies with the implementation of process improvement programs such as sales, inventory and operations planning (S&OP) and on selecting, leveraging and implementing ERP systems. Lisa has spoken at several industry conferences such as APICS 2013 and the Global Supply Chain & Logistics Summit and has been quoted in the media including The Wall Street Journal, ABC News and the Los Angeles Times. She is Board approved in Supply Chain strategy, an advisory board member for the Advanced Supply Chain Certification program at California State University Fullerton?s Extended Education and the 2011 recipient of the APICS Southwest District?s Milt Cook Award.



Claremont, CA



909-630-3943



landerson@lma-consultinggroup.com



https://www.expertclick.com/8173



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



MicroTech's CEO Tony Jimenez - Largest Hispanic-Owned IT Integrator in US







Tony Jimenez is the award-winning founder and President & CEO of MicroTech -- the largest Hispanic-Owned IT Integrator in the U.S.



Employing 400 highly skilled professionals, Tony has grown MicroTech into a multi-million dollar business. A decorated military veteran and advocate for the Veteran and Hispanic communities, his public speaking topics include Entrepreneurship, Government Contracting, and Diversity Business.



Accolades include Business Legend; Federal 100; Executive of the Year; Veteran Champion; Minority Business Leader of the Year.



Tony has been profiled in Inc., Business Week, Washington Post, Veterans Business Journal, CNN, Washington Business Journal, Hispanic Business, SmartCEO, and CRN.



Washington, DC



Contact: Jennifer Berman



703-637-3235



jberman@microtech.net



https://www.expertclick.com/9674



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Bruce Cameron -- Federal Prison Consultant







Retired Federal Bureau of Prisons staff Bruce Cameron is an Executive Coach, Mental Health and Addiction expert, who offers insights to media outlets regarding various aspects of corporate functioning. He is an Associate Member of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and Expert Member for the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. Bruce is a licensed counselor and Executive Coach, providing a counseling and coaching to large firms and C-Suite executives.



Dallas, TX



214-431-2032



federalprisonauthoritybop@gmail.com



https://www.expertclick.com/12997



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Ellen Sills-Levy -- ESL INSIGHTS, LLC.







Global market research, strategic consulting, and digital communications strategy.



Passionate, constantly curious, creative and practical, Ellen has 25+ years of marketing research and strategy experience across a wide range of sectors and categories, globally. Ellen leverages her lifelong passion for solid research, coupled with a state-of-the-art research toolkit, to get the heart of each marketing or business problem. It is a passion for not only doing, but for actionable insights that provide the perspective of "what's in it for the customer" and how these findings relate to organizational success.



Research areas include advertising testing, brand positioning, brand health, concept development and testing, media and technology adoption, customer attrition and loyalty, corporate reputation, shopper insights, financial services (millennials, women investors, affluent investors and financial advisors), consumer goods, healthcare, and performing arts audience-building initiatives.



A skilled communicator, possessing an uncanny ability to hear what is said and unsaid, Ellen is especially adept at uncovering the underlying motivators that keep consumers and C-Suite executives "up at night". Recognized as a persuasive collaborator and team leader, she forges enduring relationships with C-suite, clients, project teams, and colleagues. ?Ellen is President of the Market Research Council.



New York, NY



917.863.7941



Ellen@ESL-Consulting.com



https://www.expertclick.com/21672



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Taliban vrs. Trump Stories



Dr. Robert Reuschlein, Empire and Climate Expert







The Taliban in Afghanistan has a lot in common with the Trump Cult in America. Trump prefers strongmen over democratic leaders worldwide, no wonder he negotiated surrender terms in Afghanistan with them bypassing the elected but corrupt leaders in power in Kabul a year ago. Both the Taliban and Trump cult have big issues with women. The new Taliban government has no women ministers. The Trump initial cabinet had no women in the top fifteen cabinet presidential succession positions. Reuschlein theory suggests a lot in common between medievalism and the modern empire society.



Madison, WI



608-230-6640



bobreuschlein@gmail.com



http://www.newsreleasewire.com/260786



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Greg Maciolek - Speaker, Author, Business Consultant







Greg Maciolek is a speaker, author, executive coach and expert in Senior Leadership Development. He established his company, INTEGRATED MANAGEMENT RESOURCES, INC, to optimize client profitability. His company provides a range of "integrated" programs that produce high ROI by increasing productivity of workers through Assessments, Leadership and team development and Productivity tools. He is a former Air Force fighter pilot, group commander and award-winning educator. His insights into leadership, management, communications, performance feedback and hiring the right person for the job all combine into making Greg a top consultant to businesses. He is published in 9 books.



Knoxville, TN



865-675-5901



greg.maciolek@imrtn.com



https://www.expertclick.com/19-2008



# # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # # #



Click to www.NewsReleaseWire.com to open and read all releases or click on release of interest.



*(Op-Ed) The Best in Bad Taste http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/261028



*Adega Gaucha announces its one-month anniversary http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/261027



*The Caring Generation® Wishing a Sick Parent Would Die http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/261026



*Christopher Gilbert, PhD, Author of 'The Noble Edge,' Featured on WCTC Radio with Tom Gordon http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/261025



*Which Session Will Change Your Life and Work? http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/261024



*Make it Simple From Frank DiBartolomeo -- Presentation Coach For Technical Professionals http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/261022



*Was Lee Harvey Oswald a Man of the Right? http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/261019



*Convergence From Mary L. Flett, Ph.D. -- Aging Expert http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/261018



*Smart Ways To Improve Your Nursing Job http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/261016



*Questions to Ask Before Hiring an Ad Agency or Consultant http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/261014



*B-to-B Marketing?A Tough Sell http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/261013



*The Agony and the Ecstasy http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/261012



*August 2021 PPM Ratings Takeaways ? Part Three http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/261011



*It is our responsibility to remember, Lloyd Austin, Sec. of Defense http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/261009



*Strength from Within ? Remembering 911 http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/261003



*Are you guys ready? Let?s roll. http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/261002



*Deep Fakes and Imitation Bots: What Could Go Right? http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/261000



*Weekly Subscription News: Printing, Promising and Paying http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/260997



*Get Booked, Public Speaker! ? Tips From A to Z | Tip V http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/260996



*Pink Floyd - Music http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/260993



*Top Ten Twitter Tweets of September 11, 2021 http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/260991



*8 Tips to Enhance Your Social Media Profiles http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/260989



*Scott Shay, Author of ?Conspiracy U: A Case Study,? Featured on Mark Bishop Radio Show http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/260988



*Brain Day No. 50 http://www.NewsReleaseWire.com/260987

