From: Kay Savetz -- Free Printables Portland , OR Friday, February 2, 2024



Receipt Templates to Print There are two dozen new receipt templates to instantly download and print at PrintableCashReceipts.com.



"These new printable receipts bring the total selection at the site to 443," said Kay Savetz, who created the site in 2008. "There are a wide range of receipts for small businesses, nonprofits and others, each with a free version and a premium editable version."



The site has added illustrated receipts for specific business ventures such as: a clothing store, a fitness center and a textbook vendor. Also new are forms with four on each sheet to enclose with orders of: a beauty box subscription, a meal kit, or a wine box. Also new to PrintableCashReceipts.com are forms for recording consignments of books or clothing.



There are new printables to keep track of business or household spending and belongings. The site has added logs to note streaming services and subscriptions as well as books lent out or borrowed.



Also new to the site are: an hourly service receipt, employee reimbursements trackers, receipts for rent paid digitally, a vertical point-of-sale receipt, a preorder receipt and a proof of delivery receipt.



Each item at PrintableCashReceipts.com is free as a PDF or $7 per design for an editable DOC file that can be customized using Microsoft Word or another compatible program.



"Site users will find everything from traditional cash register receipts to rent receipts at PrintableCashReceipts.com," Savetz said.



There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.

