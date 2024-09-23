Rates Moved Lower and Stocks Moved Higher

Monday, September 23, 2024

In 2022, the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) began raising interest rates as it battled high rates of inflation. That year prices rose 8 percent, as measured by the Consumer Price Index. In 2023, prices increased more slowly (4.1 percent), but still advanced at a pace that was well above the Fed's target of two percent. Last month, prices rose 2.5 percent annualized. And last week, the Fed decided it is time to change course.

"On Wednesday, policymakers indicated their rate cut would likely be the first of several through the end of next year. The median forecast among members of the Federal Open Market Committee was that the benchmark federal-funds rate will be at 3.4 [percent] by the end of 2025, compared with the current targeted range of 4.75 [percent] to 5 [percent]," reported Elizabeth O'Brien and Shaina Mishkin of Barron's. "This marks a significant shift. The Fed has moved from a phase when it kept rates high to combat inflation to one where it is lowering them to support the labor market and the broad economy."

As borrowing costs move lower, other interest rates are likely to follow. As a result, consumers, investors, and business owners may have opportunities to:

Pay lower interest rates on auto and home loans,

Refinance mortgages at lower rates, and

Tap into home equity at a lower cost.

Major U.S. stock indices rose on Thursday, following the Fed's rate cut. "The S&P 500 climbed 1.7 [percent]—notching its 39th record in 2024 and extending this year's surge to about 20 [percent]," reported Rita Nazareth of Bloomberg. "The Fed's bold start to cutting interest rates and its determination not to fall behind the curve re-ignited hopes the central bank will be able to avoid a recession. Data Thursday showing a slide in jobless claims to the lowest since May signaled the labor market remains healthy despite a slowdown in hiring."