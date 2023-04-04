|
Qualifications for Public Interest Groups wishing to join forces with The News Council --
-- the valiant purveyor of truth, vanquisher of falsehoods, and sworn enemy of titillating yet frivolous news!
- Mission: Must be a do-gooder extraordinaire, with aims that jive perfectly with our own superhero-like endeavors of spreading knowledge and uplifting society!
- Relevance: Keep it current, folks! Address those burning social issues that have everyone a-twitter (not just on Twitter).
- Impact: Prove that you've got the power to make the world a better place, one awesome initiative at a time.
- Collaborative Spirit: Play well with others, and let's join hands to make the world a more informed, wholesome place!
- Leadership: Be the Dumbledore to our Hogwarts - wise, visionary, and possessing a spectacular beard (beard optional).
- Ethical Practices: Keep it clean, folks! Nobody likes a shady character lurking in the shadows of dishonesty.
- Budget: Show us the money! We need your financial support to cook up some seriously powerful public service news campaigns.
- Media Exposure: Be the Taylor Swift of social causes - attract attention and get people talking about the right things.
- Diversity: Embrace the power of the melting pot! We're all about that eclectic mix of ideas, backgrounds, and identities.
- Measurable Outcomes: Show us the numbers, baby! Prove your past victories and help us evaluate our dynamic duo's future success.