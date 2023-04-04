From: News Council Georgetown , DC Tuesday, April 4, 2023



The News Council Qualifications for Public Interest Groups wishing to join forces with The News Council -- -- the valiant purveyor of truth, vanquisher of falsehoods, and sworn enemy of titillating yet frivolous news! Mission : Must be a do-gooder extraordinaire, with aims that jive perfectly with our own superhero-like endeavors of spreading knowledge and uplifting society! Relevance: Keep it current, folks! Address those burning social issues that have everyone a-twitter (not just on Twitter). Impact: Prove that you've got the power to make the world a better place, one awesome initiative at a time. Collaborative Spirit: Play well with others, and let's join hands to make the world a more informed, wholesome place! Leadership: Be the Dumbledore to our Hogwarts - wise, visionary, and possessing a spectacular beard (beard optional). Ethical Practices: Keep it clean, folks! Nobody likes a shady character lurking in the shadows of dishonesty. Budget: Show us the money! We need your financial support to cook up some seriously powerful public service news campaigns. Media Exposure: Be the Taylor Swift of social causes - attract attention and get people talking about the right things. Diversity : Embrace the power of the melting pot! We're all about that eclectic mix of ideas, backgrounds, and identities. Measurable Outcomes : Show us the numbers, baby! Prove your past victories and help us evaluate our dynamic duo's future success.

