Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > Qualifications for Public Interest Groups wishing to join forces with The News Council
Text Graphics
Qualifications for Public Interest Groups wishing to join forces with The News Council
From:
News Council News Council
Georgetown, DC
Tuesday, April 4, 2023


The News Council
 

Qualifications for Public Interest Groups wishing to join forces with The News Council --

-- the valiant purveyor of truth, vanquisher of falsehoods, and sworn enemy of titillating yet frivolous news!

  1. Mission: Must be a do-gooder extraordinaire, with aims that jive perfectly with our own superhero-like endeavors of spreading knowledge and uplifting society!
  2. Relevance: Keep it current, folks! Address those burning social issues that have everyone a-twitter (not just on Twitter).
  3. Impact: Prove that you've got the power to make the world a better place, one awesome initiative at a time.
  4. Collaborative Spirit: Play well with others, and let's join hands to make the world a more informed, wholesome place!
  5. Leadership: Be the Dumbledore to our Hogwarts - wise, visionary, and possessing a spectacular beard (beard optional).
  6. Ethical Practices: Keep it clean, folks! Nobody likes a shady character lurking in the shadows of dishonesty.
  7. Budget: Show us the money! We need your financial support to cook up some seriously powerful public service news campaigns.
  8. Media Exposure: Be the Taylor Swift of social causes - attract attention and get people talking about the right things.
  9. Diversity: Embrace the power of the melting pot! We're all about that eclectic mix of ideas, backgrounds, and identities.
  10. Measurable Outcomes: Show us the numbers, baby! Prove your past victories and help us evaluate our dynamic duo's future success.

 
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Mitchell P. Davis
Group: Broadcast Interview Source
Dateline: Washington, DC United States
Direct Phone: 202-333-5000
Jump To News Council Jump To News Council
Contact Click to Contact
Other experts on these topics