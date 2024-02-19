Putin Praise Trump Quotes

Monday, February 19, 2024

Introduction

"Morning Joe" on Sunday morning 2-18-24 listed the following video quotes by Trump about Russian dictator Putin:

October 5, 2013

"I think he has done really a smart job of outsmarting our country."

November 9, 2013

Trump given highest civilian award from Russia as he holds Miss Universe Pageant in Moscow. Meets with Oligarchs afterward as he becomes enthralled with Russia. Ten trips were made to try and get a Trump Moscow hotel.

March 6, 2014

"Putin even sent me a present, a beautiful present, with a beautiful note."

April 17, 2014

"We just left Moscow, he could not have been nicer."

"You have to give him credit."

"They're really hot stuff."

July 16, 2015

"I think I get along really well with Vladimir Putin."

September 16, 2015

"He's running his country and at least he's a leader unlike what we have in this country." Host: he kills journalists that don't agree with him. "Our country does plenty of killing also Joe."

February 17, 2016

"He called me a genius. Donald Trump is a genius and he's going to be the leader of the party and he's going to be the leader of the world. He said some good stuff about me."

July 27, 2016

"Russia, if you're listening, I hope you are able to find the thirty thousand emails that are missing. I think you will probably be rewarded mightily." Encourages more illegal hacking.

July 16, 2018 Helsinki

"Dan Coates came to me and said I think it's Russia. President Putin he just said it's not Russia. I don't think there's any reason why it would be." Trump calls this the Russia hoax.

July 28, 2019

Reporter: Mr. President, will you tell Russia not to meddle in the 2020 Election?

"Don't meddle in the election, Vladimir. Don't meddle in the election." They smiled.

February 22, 2022

"Putin is now saying it's independence, a large section of Ukraine. How smart is that. He's going to go in and be a peacekeeper. You got to say that's pretty savvy."

February 24, 2022

"Putin is smart. Of course he's smart. The real problem is that our leaders are dumb." Trump says Putin's Ukraine invasion is "brilliant."

December 16, 2022

"Vladimir Putin of Russia says that Biden's, and this is a quote, politically motivated persecution of his political rival is very good for Russia because it shows the rottenness of the American political system." (Navalny?)

February 15, 2024

"One of the presidents of a big country stood up and said, well sir, if we don't pay and we are attacked by Russia, will you protect us? I said: You didn't pay, you're delinquent. He says, yes, let's say that happened. Trump: I say no. I will not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You got to pay; you pay your bill." (NATO is not a protection racket.)

Current Comment

Republicans have lost independence of thought as they sabotage NATO, Ukraine, and the border, hoping to blame Biden. The border solution does not take away the issue, contrary to Trump appeasement thinking (remember 1938 appeasement failed). Trump still can blame Biden for 8 million over border in first three years, and can threaten 10 million deportations. Partial solution can be blocked to hurt Biden and America, but the issue remains regardless.

Only the goal of chaos is the way for clueless MAGA Republicans. The MAGA Republicans are the gang that can't shoot straight led by a gangster style fool who knows next to nothing about government or democracy and grifts whenever he can, especially fundraising and getting favors from his autocratic buddies. Reagan is rolling over in his grave, as Trump goes isolationist.

Stages of Empire:

https://www.academia.edu/5415354/STAGES_of_EMPIRE_Twelve_15_ppt_3_p_2007

Please cite this work as follows: Reuschlein, Robert. (2024, February 19), "Putin Praise Trump Quotes" Madison, WI, Real Economy Institute. Retrieved from: https://www.expertclick.com/NewsRelease/Putin-Praise-Trump-Quotes,2024302504.aspx

Dr. Peace, Professor Robert Reuschlein, Real Economy Institute, Nobel Peace Prize nominee 2016-2024 with growing interest from the deciding Norwegians. A consistently growing pattern shows intense interest in my work on my expertclick.com website; daily "hard looks" per year went from 2 to 3 to 48 to 128 to 200 to 322 to 346 to 349 by the October 6th, 2023 Nobel Peace Prize announcement time.

Contact: bobreuschlein@gmail.com

Info: www.realeconomy.com