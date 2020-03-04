Public Relations Writing Test -- Please on three links -- then reply with answers.

Wednesday, March 04, 2020

Passage of text for you to edit. You should make sure the

passage is grammatically correct, internally consistent and readable, among

other things. Please use standard proofreading symbols to indicate any changes.

http://www1.lasalle.edu/~msmith/writtest1.htm

Here are seven words. Some words are spelled correctly; some are

not. If you think a word is spelled incorrectly, please write the correct

spelling on the adjacent line. If you think the word is spelled correctly,

leave the adjacent line blank.

http://www1.lasalle.edu/~msmith/writtest2.htm

Using this information, please write a short

news story.

http://www1.lasalle.edu/~msmith/writtest3.htm