Professional Consultant Association Offers 2023 Membership Deal

The Institute of Management Consultants USA (IMC USA, imcusa.org) announces its 2023 Membership Campaign offer for Professional and Certified consultants. Join IMC USA now and your membership extends through December of 2024. As an IMC USA member, consultants can take advantage of discounts on thought leadership programming, education and training, and can apply for the Certified Management Consultant® (CMC®) designation, an internationally recognized certification. IMC USA Membership levels include Professional, Certified Management Consultant® (CMC®), Young Professional, Student members and Associate membership for members of other Institutes of Management Consultants around the globe. To learn more and join IMC USA, please visit its membership page online.

According to IMC USA Executive Director Greg Brooks, "There is no better time to join IMC USA to begin taking your consulting practice to the next level! Join today and receive membership through December 31st, 2024. That is the rest of this year (2023) for free and a full year in 2024 at the regular dues amount, 15 months for 12."

As a member of IMC USA, you'll be able to:

Enroll in several online, on-demand educational programs at discount rates for all career levels.

Begin your path to achieving the globally recognized Certified Management Consultant® (CMC®) designation.

Get listed in IMC USA's Member Online Consultant Directory

Connect with your colleagues in your city, coast to coast and internationally.

Take advantage of membership perks and discounts.

Receive special invites to webinars and town hall meetings.

Participate in business development sessions.

Become eligible for an award.

Develop your leadership skills by volunteering.