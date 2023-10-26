Speaker
Professional Consultant Association Offers 2023 Membership Deal
From:
Institute of Management Consultants USA (IMC USA) Institute of Management Consultants USA (IMC USA)
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Thursday, October 26, 2023


IMC USA Special Membership Deal for Consultants
 

The Institute of Management Consultants USA (IMC USA, imcusa.org) announces its 2023 Membership Campaign offer for Professional and Certified consultants. Join IMC USA now and your membership extends through December of 2024. As an IMC USA member, consultants can take advantage of discounts on thought leadership programming, education and training, and can apply for the Certified Management Consultant® (CMC®) designation, an internationally recognized certification. IMC USA Membership levels include Professional, Certified Management Consultant® (CMC®), Young Professional, Student members and Associate membership for members of other Institutes of Management Consultants around the globe. To learn more and join IMC USA, please visit its membership page online.

According to IMC USA Executive Director Greg Brooks, "There is no better time to join IMC USA to begin taking your consulting practice to the next level! Join today and receive membership through December 31st, 2024. That is the rest of this year (2023) for free and a full year in 2024 at the regular dues amount, 15 months for 12."

As a member of IMC USA, you'll be able to:

  • Enroll in several online, on-demand educational programs at discount rates for all career levels.
  • Begin your path to achieving the globally recognized Certified Management Consultant® (CMC®) designation.
  • Get listed in IMC USA's Member Online Consultant Directory
  • Connect with your colleagues in your city, coast to coast and internationally.
  • Take advantage of membership perks and discounts.
  • Receive special invites to webinars and town hall meetings.
  • Participate in business development sessions.
  • Become eligible for an award.
  • Develop your leadership skills by volunteering.

About the Institute of Management Consultants

Founded in 1968, IMC USA exists to promote “excellence and ethics in management consulting through certification, education, and professional resources.” IMC USA is the recognized certifying body in the U.S. for the Certified Management Consultant® – CMC® designation. The CMC® conforms to the international standards of the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes (CMC-global.org), of which IMC USA is a founding member. For more information about IMC USA membership, certification, Academy courses, and its annual Consult-Con conference for consultants, visit imcusa.org or contact IMC USA by phone at +18007934992.
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Noelle Campany
Title: Media Contact
Group: Institute of Management Consultants USA (IMC USA)
Dateline: Fort Lauderdale, FL United States
Main Phone: 800-793-4992
