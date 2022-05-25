Printables for Father’s Day

It's quick and easy to print Father's Day-themed stationery, coloring pages, cards, World's Best Dad certificates and more at the FreePrintable.net websites.
"Each printable downloads instantly, and there's a free version of everything" said Kevin Savetz, the sites' creator. "From gift tags to banners, there's a lot to print for this holiday"
The Father's Day printables aren't limited to dads. There's also lots to honor grandfathers, uncles, foster dads and other father figures. The printable certificates
at FreePrintableCertificates.net include awards for best grandpas, superdads and so on. Each certificate is illustrated and suitable for framing. The PDF version, intended to be written on by hand, is free while an editable DOC that can be customized in Microsoft Word version is just $5 per design.
Recently added to FreeLetterheadTemplates.net are several Father's Day letterhead
designs, including cute and classic tie borders. Mustaches and other iconic "dad images" are there, too. For more stationery
, letter-writers can visit FreePrintableStationery.net.
The Father's Day coloring pages
at FreePrintableColoringPages.net are fun for kids to color and present to Dad or Grandpa. The designs include a dad with a medal, a "Best Father" ribbon, a trophy, a golfing dad and a child presenting a gift to a father.
The colorful Father's Day cards
at FreePrintableGreetingCards.net feature designs such as pocket watches, dads and babies and even a happy gorilla alongside Happy Father's Day messages.
The Father's Day gift tags
at FreePrintableGiftTags.net range from cute to formal, with dad-and-kid scenes, a robot dad, a classic "To My Father" tag and more.
Other printables include a Happy Father's Day banner
at PrintableBanners.net, a Father's Day brunch flyer
at PrintableFlyerTemplates.net and a decorative border
at PageBorders.net.
"These printables are ideal for all kinds of Father's Day events and gift-giving," Savetz said.
There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables
sites created by Savetz Publishing
, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.