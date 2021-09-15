Printables Site Helps with End-of-Life Planning

DeathPlanner.net, a website with nearly 100 checklists, forms and worksheets related to death planning, has added even more printables.

There's a free version of everything at DeathPlanner.net," said Kevin Savetz, the sites' creator. "I want to ensure that this resource is easily accessible to all."

Along with planning forms for individuals, DeathPlanner.net has printables and informational articles for those dealing with the passing of a loved one. The site has funeral service planning forms, lists for passwords, asset worksheets and much more.

Many of the forms can be assembled into a "Get Your Life (and Death) in Order" Final Directive planner that's intended to save survivors time and added heartache.

The newest additions include: a beneficiary list, a death doula worksheet, an identity protection checklist, and social media account closure information. The new funeral planning forms include two variations of casket cost and feature comparison worksheets and a headstone-shopping worksheet.

There are also new letter templates related to college financial aid appeals, death certificate copy requests, employee death benefits and death notifications.

There are 111 forms in all, along with articles on topics ranging from living wills to memorializing social media accounts. Just-added are explanations of death doulas and companions as well as eco-friendly or "green" funerals. (A new worksheet for green funerals has been added as well.)

DeathPlanner.net also has forms on which to list creditors, insurance policies, contacts, real estate and possessions. There are also official forms such as a will and advance directive and guardianship and health care paperwork. Site users are urged to consult an attorney when needed.

Everything at DeathPlanner.net is free to download individually in PDF format to print and write on by hand as well as editable DOC (Microsoft Word) format to type into. A convenient option is to download all of the forms at once as a Collection for $47.

DeathPlanner.net is a complement to ObituaryHelp.net, which has obituary-writing tips and sample obituaries along with memorial service templates.

"My goal with DeathPlanner.net is to make an uncomfortable topic easier to talk about while alive, and to lift some of the burden after death," Savetz said.

There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.