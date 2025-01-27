From: Kay Savetz -- Free Printables Portland , OR Monday, January 27, 2025



There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free The website PrintableConstitution.com fills a gap left when the key founding document of the United States suddenly became inaccessible on the White House website after the installation of the Donald J. Trump administration."Mysteriously, the link to the Constitution has disappeared, leaving only a 404 error and memories of the foundational framework of democracy," said Kay Savetz, who created PrintableConstitution.com in 2017 as part of his FreePrintable.net family of sites. "I was surprised to see such a critical part of this nation's history summarily dismissed from easy online access at the official White House website. Fortunately, copies of the Constitution remain available elsewhere online, including at PrintableConstitution.com"Each document at the site, from the Constitution to the Declaration of Independence , is free, and PrintableConstitution.com has absolutely no ads and no tracking.The Constitution, the Bill of Rights, individual Articles and Amendments, and other documents are among the documents at the site. Each one is presented as originally worded, occasionally minus archaic spelling, from official government sources. These versions are formatted with clear typefaces and plain or parchment-look designs. PrintableConstitution.com also offers free portable, foldable booklets of the Bill of Rights and Declaration of Independence as well as large-print versions."Presidents come and go, but government structure and citizens' rights remain," Savetz said. "Even though you can't see the Constitution at the White House site anymore, PrintableConstitution.com continues to provide reliable, accurate founding documents of the U.S. for anyone for free"There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing , Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.

