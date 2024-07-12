Speaker
Printable World Flags
Portland, OR
Friday, July 12, 2024


From national flags to state flags and now city flags, the website FreePrintableFlags.com has more than 500 printable flags to instantly download.


"Each flag is free, and there are full-color versions as well as outline versions to color in," said Kay Savetz, the site's creator. "FreePrintableFlags.com is the go-to website for printable flags, and I'm always adding more to the selection"


The 24 city flags have a great deal of detail, and represent the cities of: Albuquerque, Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Honolulu, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, New York City, Omaha, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Salt Lake City.


FreePrintableFlags.com also has signal flags, sports flags and flags representing causes. There are labeled and unlabeled versions of most flags, and even some mini flags.


"These flags are great for schoolchildren or anyone who wants to learn," Savetz said. "Each design downloads instantly in PDF format"


There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.
