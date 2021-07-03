Perfect for summer weddings, the printable wedding planner at PrintableWeddingPlanner.com now has even more pages and designs, bringing the total of pages to 165.

"The new wedding planner pages include lots of note pages and to-do lists that complement the more specific printables already at PrintableWeddingPlanner.com," said Kevin Savetz, the site's creator. "Plus, there are several colorful, illustrated signs urging Covid safety measures such as mask-wearing and hand sanitizer use when appropriate."

Like everything at PrintableWeddingPlanner.com, the new printables are free to print individually as PDFs to print out and write on by hand, or $5 per page for an editable DOC version that can be typed into using Microsoft Word. There's also an affordable all-in-one download of the entire wedding planner collection for just $19.

The planner forms, wedding checklists, and worksheets aren't limited to the wedding day. There are also printables designed for planning a reception or honeymoon.

The newest printables include a planner page for a beach wedding, to-do lists for a flower girl and a ring bearer, and blank illustrated note paper that matches the theme of the wedding planner. Any or all of the pages at PrintableWeddingPlanner.com can be assembled into a handy binder (hole punch placement is indicated) for portability.

As the coronavirus continues to affect society, new pandemic-related printables have been added to PrintableWeddingPlanner.com, including full-color, illustrated signs asking guests to wear masks, use hand sanitizer, or leave seats vacant for social distancing. The site also has planner sheets for Zoom weddings. There's a new seating chart that is also useful for arranging guests.

Also new is a form for tracking gift returns and exchanges, a rental checklist, and mini to-do lists with four on each page.

PrintableWeddingPlanner.com also has vows worksheets, vendor checklists, registry information, photography shot lists and budgets. There are also honeymoon planner sheets with their own printable cover.

Site users can print just the forms they need or download the entire $19 wedding planner collection.

FreePrintable.net also has new themed Printables Packs and mini Collections. There's a Wedding Anniversary Pack with 35 printables for organizing and celebrating an anniversary for just $12. It has certificates, cards, planner pages and other items there were hand-selected from the FreePrintable.net sites.

There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.