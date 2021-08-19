Printable Tournament Brackets

Players, coaches and fans can use the handy, easy-to-use tournament brackets at PrintableTournamentBrackets.net to track gameplay for a wide variety of sports and activities.

"I've just added even more bracket variations," said Kevin Savetz, who started the site in 2008 with just a basic selection of printables. "PrintableTournamentBrackets.net has grown so much and now has more than 250 brackets, grids and other forms."

The printables aren't limited to sports; there are brackets for all kinds of activities and pursuits, from chess to darts to horseshoes. Everything at the site is free to download and print.

The newest printables include forms especially for tennis matches. There are single-elimination brackets with spaces on which to track four to 12 teams on one sheet. There are also three "compass draw" variations.

Another new addition to the site is a set of manager forms for tracking league schedules along with team rankings and stats. A match history chart has room for games, team names and scores.

PrintableTournamentBrackets.net also has blind draw brackets (single- and double-elimination), pyramid and ladder tournament brackets, seeded draw and blind draw brackets, round robin forms, and brackets for pool play. There are even Pinewood Derby brackets for scouts.

The site also has fantasy football draft boards as well as betting grids intended for legal, all-in-good-fun office pools and fantasy sports leagues.

FreePrintable.net also offers a time- and money-saving Sports Pack. This collection of 40 specially curated printables is ideal for players, fans or coaches, with awards, scorecards, themed letterhead and more that downloads instantly for just $12. It's one of more than 60 themed Packs at the site.

Anything at the PrintableTournamentBrackets.net site can be downloaded free in either PDF or editable DOC (Microsoft Word) form. "With the editable version, users can customize the brackets by typing in team members' names, scores and other details," Savetz explained.

There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.