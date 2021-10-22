Anyone looking to get organized or just jot down a few tasks can make use of the new printable to do lists at PrintableToDoList.com.

"Counting the new to do lists, there are now 383 designs at PrintableToDoList.com," said Kevin Savetz, the site's creator. "Each is free to download in either PDF or editable DOC format. Choose the editable version if you'd like to type your list in Microsoft Word or another DOC-compatible program."

The two dozen new lists range from simple to complex. There are checklists, planning lists and more. Some are blank while others have tasks or items filled in.

There are new simple lists related to: cleaning, priority-setting and school. Also new are a first aid checklist and a password list.

The just-added blank lists include colorful horizontal weekly to-do lists that print with two on each page. There are also lined vertical strip shopping lists illustrated in full color with cats and dogs.

PrintableToDoList.com is also now home to daily, weekly and monthly Everything To-Do Lists. Plus, there's a Do This First priority list, a Today/Tomorrow/Recurring list and a to-do list that spans an entire year.

The site also has event and holiday lists as well as cleaning, planning and budgeting checklists. Users can also print sheets with several small lists on each page.

"PrintableToDoList.com is your go-to whether you need a simple or complex list," Savetz said. "These templates are great for home, school or business, and they're all free to instantly download and print."

