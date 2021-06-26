Small business owners, freelancers or anyone who needs to track their time can make use of the printable time sheets at PrintableTimeSheets.net. With the just-added variations, the site has 333 designs.

"Each time sheet downloads instantly, and there are free as well as paid, premium options for each design," explained Kevin Savetz, the site's creator. "These time sheets are real time-savers."

The selection at PrintableTimeSheets.net ranges from simple weekly time sheets to complex spreadsheet variations. There are premium, $9 XLS (Excel) versions that can compute time off work, overtime, bonuses, commissions and other factors. Or, users who don't require that level of functionality can opt for the free PDF to print out and write on by hand.

The newest time sheets include daily, biweekly, weekly, monthly and semi-monthly versions displaying time worked in 15- and 30-minute increments. Another new addition is a set of time sheets designed for employees who are using paid time off that has accumulated.

PrintableTimeSheets.net started in 2008 with just a few basic sheets but now is set up to serve specific businesses, freelancers, volunteers and many other employer and worker needs. The newest batch even includes several logs for tracking community service.

The site also has time sheets formatted for overtime, breaks and multiple work periods or hourly rates. Freelancers can make use of the blended-rate time cards and project time sheets. Many of the designs are available in both horizontal and vertical orientations.

Visitors to PrintableTimeSheets.net will also find a set of weekly, monthly and yearly pay charts that use the federal minimum wage as a starting point to display monthly pay based on various hourly wages.

The time sheets are free as PDFs to print out and write on in pen or pencil. The $9 XLS version is a robust file that performs mathematical calculations and works with Microsoft Excel, Google Spreadsheets or similar programs. The site has a few sheets designed to work with Apple's Numbers format on Macintosh computers.

There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.