Printable Time Cards Site Expands

Business owners, freelancers or anyone else looking to track time worked will want to check out the new time card variations at PrintableTimeCards.com. There's a free version of each to download and print.

"There are nearly 300 time card designs at this site, which has grown so much since I started it with basic cards in 2009," said Kevin Savetz, the site's creator. "PrintableTimeCards.com is one of several sites I have that are particularly of use to business owners."

There are 24 new additions to the site. Now, it's possible to track work hours while taking into account overtime or deductions. There are also several new work logs.

PrintableTimeCards.com has daily, weekly, semi-weekly, monthly, semi-monthly, six-month and yearly time cards. Some of the cards can account for multiple rates of pay. Other specialty cards include large-print time cards, time stamp machine-compatible cards, cards for volunteers and mini time cards.

Also new are daily, bi-weekly and monthly cards for double and triple overtime. Or, print cards with fields on which to factor additional pay for bonuses, paid time off, or deductions for taxes and Medicare.

The new work logs at PrintableTimeCards.com cover a range of time periods. Users can choose from basic, "pretty" and full-color versions. The logs are perfect for self-tracking work hours, and freelancers can use them to track multiple jobs or clients.

The site also has time cards for atypical schedules and different time intervals. Or, print calendar-look cards or driver logs for mileage. There are project time cards as well.

The cards are available in both free PDF and $7 editable DOC (Microsoft Word) format. With the editable version, users can adjust the template and type into it to add a business name, logo and other details.

For those who need more complex time sheets, including XLS spreadsheets that can perform calculations, those are offered at sister site PrintableTimeSheets.net. There are also nearly 1,600 business forms at BusinessFormTemplate.com.

There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.