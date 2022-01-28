A selection of printable sports field diagrams has been added to the popular website PrintablePaper.net. The sports represented range from professional basketball to horseshoes.

"PrintablePaper.net started in 2008 with basic lined and graph papers, and I always knew I wanted to expand the selection over time," said Kevin Savetz, the site's creator. "There are now 2,000 printables, each with a free option to instantly download and print. These new additions are ideal for coaches, players and fans."

The items in the new printable sports field diagrams category complement the games and score sheets already at the site. (Those cover: bowling, baseball, soccer, volleyball, tennis, and even board games, dice and card games.)

The new basketball court diagrams have designs for professional and college men's and women's games, and come in both full and half-court versions. There are also both singles and doubles versions of the badminton and tennis court diagrams. Football fields are depicted as well, with yard lines indicated.

Site users will also find two styles of baseball diamond: close up, with just the infield shown, and farther out.

There are also printables for pickleball, soccer, volleyball and track-and-field games. Rounding out the new additions are diagrams of bowling lanes, shuffleboard and a horseshoes court. Do you have ideas on what I should add next? I'd love to hear from of all kinds of sports and activities.

The diagrams are roughly to scale, and print on standard letter-sized paper. For repeated notetaking or scorekeeping, laminating a sheet and using a dry erase marker is a good way to save paper.

PrintablePaper.net also has music paper, storyboard templates, comic pages, dot paper, logarithmic paper, craft paper, 3D paper, brochure templates and lots more.

There is a free version of everything at PrintablePaper.net. A few categories, such as budgets and score sheets, have a free PDF version as well as a $4 editable DOC version that can be typed into using Microsoft Word or another compatible program before printing. There's also the Best of Paper Pack, which is $19 and includes 50 of the site's most popular printables in one convenient download.

