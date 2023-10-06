Printable Signs and Placards

More printable placards, labels and signs
have been added to the website PrintableSigns.net, where there's a free option for each item.
"Counting the newest additions, there are nearly 5,000 printable signs
at this site, which I founded in 2008," said Kay Savetz, the site's creator.
The newest additions include yellow diamond traffic signs
that warn of: dip, rough road, soft shoulder and other conditions. There are also illustrated versions with bold icons of falling rocks or a slippery surface.
New safety signs
have been added, including several green-accented signs inspired by the rules of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The notices remind workers to "think": buckle up, secure cargo, bend knees when lifting, wear proper equipment and take other specific safety measures.
The brand-new signs also include information signs
that read "keep your workspace tidy" or "ring bell for service"
"I'm looking forward to PrintableSigns.net crossing the 5,000 printables mark soon," Savetz said.
PrintableSigns.net also has school signs, party signs, restriction signs, library signs, parking signs, sale signs, recycling signs, pool signs, campaign signs, and more Each sign is free in PDF form or $3.99 for an editable DOC version that can be edited in Microsoft Word before printing.
