Printable Signs and Placards

There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free The newest batches of signs at PrintableSigns.net includes a variety of placards related to accessibility and safety."PrintableSigns.net has grown to nearly 4,500 signs since its start in 2008," said Kay Savetz, the sites' creator. "I'm constantly expanding the selection, and as always, each sign has a free version to instantly download and print"The signs include bold, illustrated informational signs related to accessibility for people who benefit from assistive listening devices, audio descriptions, sign language interpreters, low-vision services or a telephone typewriter. Other new signs indicate closed captioning. Some are a distinctive blue and white.The new traffic signs include bright yellow caution signs alerting motorists to deaf or visually impaired children at play.Also just-added are several restriction signs regarding leaving children unintended. Another new, illustrated sign reads: "Please do not sit here"There's also a new sign related to ice cube tray refills, mainly for use in an office where people might leave empty trays unfilled.PrintableSigns.net also has school signs , party signs, parking signs, sale signs, recycling signs, warning signs and much more.Each sign at the site is free in PDF form or $3.99 for an editable DOC version. The printables in the pandemic signs category are free in both formats."I always welcome site users' ideas for new signs to add," Savetz said.There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing , Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.