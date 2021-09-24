Printable Planners to Get and Stay Organized

Anyone running a home, business or just their day-to-day life can get organized with the help of printable planners from the website PrintablePlanners.net.

"I recently added even more planners to instantly download and print," said Kevin Savetz, the site's creator. "PrintablePlanners.net has expanded since its 2008 launch to include not just refills for popular commercial ringed planners but also journal pages and other specialty sheets."

The site has 1,120 printables in all, each with a free version to download and print. For most designs, there's a premium, editable option for a few dollars.

The categories at PrintablePlanners.net are sorted by size, function and layout.

New to the site are a dozen "basic" planners: black-and-white designs with fields for to-do lists, appointments and other details. Hand-write or (in the premium versions) type in chores, school, fitness and kids' activities. There are also new daily, weekly, monthly and yearly basic planner pages.

Also just-added is a Today's Plan sheet with 30-minute increments and a Mindfulness Planner with spaces for noting self-care and personal reflections. Plus, there are new mini planners that print with four on each sheet. The daily and weekly small planners are joined by versions titled for each month of the year.

PrintablePlanners.net has refill pages for traditional planner sizes such as Franklin Covey, Day-Timer and Day Runner. There are also sheets in the sizes of: executive, desktop, A5, large cahier, travel, personal, pocket, hipster, A6, small cahier, small and mini.

The site also has: bullets, pretty planners, planner stickers, an author planner, student planners, a baby planner and coordinated planner pages. The weekly and 5- and 10-year journals let users jot down a few sentences on a specific date over the years.

Each planner page is free to print individually in PDF form to write on by hand. Most designs are also available for $4 per sheet for a DOC version to type into using Microsoft Word or another compatible program. Another option is to purchase an entire collection of planner inserts in one size in one convenient download for $9.

There are also Personal and Business themed Planner Packs available for purchase. These specially curated collections of 50 printables save time and money by providing the most popular items from several FreePrintable.net sites for just $19. FreePrintable.net has more than 60 themed Packs in all.

"I have other sites with printables that can help with organization," Savetz said. "There's to-do lists, paper and shopping lists at PrintableToDoList.com, PrintablePaper.net, and FreePrintableGroceryList.com."

There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.