Printable Papers Added to Website

New paper
and other printables have been added to the popular website PrintablePaper.net, which is now home to more than 2,000 items to instantly download and print.
"I started PrintablePaper.net 15 years ago with a selection of lined, graph, dot and other basic papers," said Kay Savetz, the site's creator. "Now, there's everything from printable budgets
and crafting paper to games and score sheets
"
The new printables
include lined
paper with spacing from 5 millimeters to 10 millimeters between lines as well as new variations of metric graph paper
. Plus, there are new foldable
papers with quarter-, tri- and half-fold lines indicated with dashes in A4, letter and legal sizes.
Just added to the templates
category are several doorhangers to print and cut out. They are in color, and have messages relating to: a sleeping baby, leaving packages at the door, "sorry we missed you," "knock first" and a classic red "do not disturb"
Rounding out the new additions is a representation of a standard computer keyboard.
"Whether you're looking for basic or specialty papers
, PrintablePaper.net has you covered," Savetz said.
PrintablePaper.net also has penmanship paper
, calligraphy paper, music paper, storyboard templates, comic pages, logarithmic paper, sewing templates, 3D paper, brochures and more.
There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables
sites created by Savetz Publishing
, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.