From: Kay Savetz -- Free Printables Portland , OR Friday, April 21, 2023



Printable Paper, Budgets, Savings Charts and More



"PrintablePaper.net has grown so much since I started it in 2008," said Kay Savetz, the site's creator. "There's now papers for handwriting practice, crafting, music, art and more. As always, each item has a free version to instantly download and print"



The newest



The just-added selection of



"These charts are perfect for visual people who feel a sense of accomplishment when breaking a big purchase into smaller increments," Savetz said.



The new printable savings challenges can also motivate. One challenge prompts users to save $5,000 over the course of a year, one week at a time. Another tracks increments of $20 as the money is set aside.



PrintablePaper.net also has a new



Rounding out the new additions to the site is a set of six blank checklists.



PrintablePaper.net also has



There is a free version of everything at PrintablePaper.net. A few categories, such as budgets, have a free PDF version as well as a $4 editable DOC version that can be edited in Microsoft Word or another compatible program.



There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free Counting the latest additions, the popular website PrintablePaper.net now has nearly 2,000 printables ranging from lined and graph papers to specialty designs."PrintablePaper.net has grown so much since I started it in 2008," said Kay Savetz, the site's creator. "There's now papers for handwriting practice, crafting, music, art and more. As always, each item has a free version to instantly download and print"The newest printables include items for the budgets category as well as printable score sheets.The just-added selection of savings charts provides a fun, visual way to save up for a purchase, event or adventure. Each chart is labeled by what the "fund" is for, and there are 100 small graphics to color in or check off, showing progress toward the goal of paying for a car, wedding, laptop, vacation, holiday gift, college or other item or experience."These charts are perfect for visual people who feel a sense of accomplishment when breaking a big purchase into smaller increments," Savetz said.The new printable savings challenges can also motivate. One challenge prompts users to save $5,000 over the course of a year, one week at a time. Another tracks increments of $20 as the money is set aside.PrintablePaper.net also has a new score sheet for the popular sport of pickleball. Plus, there are sheets for other games as well as sports field diagrams Rounding out the new additions to the site is a set of six blank checklists.PrintablePaper.net also has games , logic puzzles, dot paper, storyboard templates, comic pages, calligraphy paper, logarithmic paper, 3D paper, brochure templates and more. The crafting paper includes designs for cross-stitch, quilting, beadwork and other needlework There is a free version of everything at PrintablePaper.net. A few categories, such as budgets, have a free PDF version as well as a $4 editable DOC version that can be edited in Microsoft Word or another compatible program.There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing , Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.

