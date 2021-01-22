Printable Medical Forms, Charts and Trackers

The dozens of new printable medical forms at FreePrintableMedicalForms.com range from pandemic-related forms to caregiver checklists.

"I've been adding new printables to the medical forms site since I launched it in 2009, and it now has 661 forms, charts, trackers and more," said Kevin Savetz, the site's creator. "There's a free version of every printable, as well as the option to upgrade to editable versions or conveniently download everything at once."

The new forms, charts, journals and other printables can be used in medical offices, at home and in schools.

The new trackers and logs at FreePrintableMedicalForms.com cover blood pressure, contact lens use and perimenopause symptoms. The new forms for caregivers include a daily checklist, an assistance assessment and a monthly shower assistance log. There are also two new AED inspection trackers for ensuring that defibrillators and supplies are complete and in working order.

There's a new appointment sheet with 10-minute intervals, another that covers three days and a dental appointment sheet. Also new are continuation exam cards and sheets for patient care and a "physician's orders" form.

New Covid attestation logs and forms and lists for vaccinated and unvaccinated contacts have been added as well.

The site also has wallet cards, exercise charts, nutrition trackers, forms for people with diabetes and even a category for veterinary forms.

Anything at FreePrintableMedicalForms.com can be downloaded and printed free as a PDF to write on by hand. For those who desire the flexibility of customizing the form in Microsoft Word or another compatible program, a DOC version is available for $3.99 each. A convenient all-in-one-download of the entire medical forms collection is just $99, and it's ideal for medical offices or anyone who anticipates needing several forms.

