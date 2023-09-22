Printable Medical Forms, Charts and More

FreePrintableMedicalForms.com's selection of medical forms
, charts, trackers and other printables has grown to 755.
"There's a wide variety of printables
for use in homes and medical offices, at schools and in other settings," said Kay Savetz, the site's creator. "Plus, there's a free version of each item to instantly download and print"
The new trackers
include: a baby food reaction tracker, an ovulation tracker, and a vaccine storage tracker. Plus, there are a couple of new weight trackers and graphs. There's also an Activities of Daily Living (ADL) checklist.
The wallet card
category has expanded to include cards alerting people that the card-holder takes blood thinners or is living with PTSD.
The new symptom journals at FreePrintableMedicalForms.com include: anemia, anxiety, Crohn's Disease, diabetes, endometriosis, gallstones, glaucoma and more.
The site is also home to veterinary forms
, nutrition forms, logs for people with diabetes, medication forms
, and lots more. The PDF versions are free, while DOCs that can be typed into in Microsoft Word before printing are $3.99 each. Or, site users can opt for the time- and money-saving option by downloading the entire medical forms collection
for $99.
There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables
sites created by Savetz Publishing
, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.