Printable Medical Forms, Charts and More
Portland, OR
Friday, September 22, 2023


Printable Medical Forms, Charts and More
 
FreePrintableMedicalForms.com's selection of medical forms, charts, trackers and other printables has grown to 755.


"There's a wide variety of printables for use in homes and medical offices, at schools and in other settings," said Kay Savetz, the site's creator. "Plus, there's a free version of each item to instantly download and print"


The new trackers include: a baby food reaction tracker, an ovulation tracker, and a vaccine storage tracker. Plus, there are a couple of new weight trackers and graphs. There's also an Activities of Daily Living (ADL) checklist.


The wallet card category has expanded to include cards alerting people that the card-holder takes blood thinners or is living with PTSD.


The new symptom journals at FreePrintableMedicalForms.com include: anemia, anxiety, Crohn's Disease, diabetes, endometriosis, gallstones, glaucoma and more.


The site is also home to veterinary forms, nutrition forms, logs for people with diabetes, medication forms, and lots more. The PDF versions are free, while DOCs that can be typed into in Microsoft Word before printing are $3.99 each. Or, site users can opt for the time- and money-saving option by downloading the entire medical forms collection for $99.


There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.
