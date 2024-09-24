Printable Maps for Education and Fun

Everyone from classroom teachers to geography enthusiasts will enjoy the printable maps
at PrintableWorldMap.net.
"I've just added even more maps," said Kay Savetz, who started the site in 2009. "There are now 818 maps to instantly download and print. Some are basic outlines of states and countries, while others are detailed topical maps
with full-color illustrations unique to PrintableWorldMap.net"
There are dozens of new maps. The latest countries
represented among the maps of nations include: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belize, Botswana, Cambodia, Canada, Côte D'Ivoire, Cuba, Denmark, Guatemala, Iceland, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Puerto Rico, Scotland, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland and Thailand.
PrintableWorldMap.net also has state, regional and continent maps
. There are both labeled
and unlabeled (fill-in) versions of most of them. Site visitors will even find constellation maps
of the stars.
Each map is free as a PDF file. Another option is to conveniently download the entire collection at once for just $9. "The map collection
is a great option for classrooms and map lovers alike," Savetz said.
