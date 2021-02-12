Printable Letters from the Tooth Fairy

Anyone in a position to "help" the Tooth Fairy get her job done will appreciate the selection of letters from the Tooth Fairy at ToothFairyLetter.net.

"The new Tooth Fairy letters bring the total of letter templates, forms and coloring pages at ToothFairyLetter.net to 133," said Kevin Savetz, the site's creator. "The letters cover all kinds of situations, such as when kids have questions or concerns about tooth-related matters."

Each letter is free to download and print as a PDF, or $5 for a version that can be typed into and customized using Microsoft Word.

ToothFairyLetter.net has dozens of sample letters from the Tooth Fairy along with fairy-related poems, coloring pages, forms, and other fun printables. The site also has articles with tips and traditions for parents to consider.

Any grownup who manages the Tooth Fairy's monetary dealings can make use of the letters by choosing a template that's close to their family's situation.

The newest letters address a variety of common and extraordinary tooth-related situations. One letter reassures a child who fears that a tooth with a cavity will be rejected. Another offers a reminder to keep a bedroom clean and clear for easy fairy navigation.

Another new letter includes an IOU, ideal for when the Tooth Fairy's helpers don't have cash on hand.

Also new are cute miniature letters that come with tiny foldable envelopes. There are also five new Tooth Fairy coloring pages.

ToothFairyLetter.net has a few humorous letters for older children as well as poems, stationery sheets, fill-in-the-blanks letters for kids to send to the Tooth Fairy, a lost tooth record for parents and pretend "checks."

"This batch of additions to the site includes a few new letters relating to coronavirus concerns, such as when kids might worry about having visitors, even fairies, in their home," Savetz said. "ToothFairyLetter.net continues to expand on its resources related to the Tooth Fairy."

There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.