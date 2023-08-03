From: Kay Savetz -- Free Printables Portland , OR Thursday, August 3, 2023



There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free The newest printable invoice templates at PrintableInvoiceTemplates.net are ideal for small businesses and freelancers."The new sample invoices bring the total of printables at the site to 486," said Kay Savetz, the site's creator. "There's a free version as well as a paid, editable version of each invoice.There are new illustrated invoices for specific items such as collectible clothes or shoes. Plus, there are now rental forms for audio and visual equipment, clothing, camping supplies and sports equipment. Bid forms for auctions with room for detailed information such as payment and delivery methods have been added as well.Rounding out the new invoices are variations with titles in an attractive font along with a "thanks for your order" message. Several of the templates have color accents.PrintableInvoiceTemplates.net isn't limited to invoices. The site also has templates for proposals, bids , estimates, credit memos, expense reports, purchase orders , agreements and other related forms.Each invoice template is free in PDF form to print out and write on in pen. Or, site users can pay $7 per template for an editable DOC version that works with Microsoft Word, or an XLS (Excel spreadsheet) version."I'm pleased to offer such a wide array of invoice templates, and will be adding more in the future," Savetz said.There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing , Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.

