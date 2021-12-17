Printable Flyers and Handbills

Anyone in need of a handbill or flyer can choose from the nearly 500 designs at PrintableFlyerTemplates.net. Each is free to instantly download and print.

"There's no need to spend time designing a flyer from scratch when there are so many variations at PrintableFlyerTemplates.net," said Kevin Savetz, the site's creator. "Plus, each is free to download and print in PDF or editable DOC format."

There are two dozen new illustrated flyer designs, adding to a selection that ranges from advertising and event flyers to lost-and-found and real estate flyers.

The new additions include event flyers for: a coffee klatch, a genealogical society meeting, quilting club or scrapbooking club.

There are also several vaccine flyers related to the coronavirus pandemic as well as some alerting passersby to the availability of flu, pneumonia and shingles shots. There's also a new drive-through vaccination flyer as well as Covid-19 testing site notices.

PrintableFlyerTemplates.net also has party flyers, sale flyers, rental flyers, missing flyers and many more. Some versions have tear-off tabs at the bottom so people can take information with them.

Each of the time- and money-saving flyers is free. With the DOC (Microsoft Word) versions, users can type dates, contact information, and other details into the flyers before printing.

"Another member of the FreePrintable.net site is PrintableSigns.net, which has thousands of printable signs," Savetz added.

There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing, Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.