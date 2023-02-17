Printable Flags of States, Nations and More

From: Kay Savetz -- Free Printables Portland , OR Friday, February 17, 2023



There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free A new collection of printable flags has been added to the website FreePrintableFlags.com, where each item is absolutely free to download and print."I've been adding to FreePrintableFlags.com ever since its start nearly 10 years ago," said Kay Savetz, the site's creator. "There are now 464 printables from which to choose"The site has all of the U.S. state flags, hundreds of country flags , human rights flags, signal flags and more.The 47 new flags represent the prefectures of Japan, from Aichi to Yamanashi. Each flag can be downloaded with or without the name of the prefecture included, and in full color or black-and-white outline format.FreePrintableFlags.com has full-color and black-and-white outline flags for continents, states , territories, and islands as well as labeled and unlabeled versions.Also available are sets of full-color educational flash cards that print with four flags on each sheet. The nations' names are in bold print on the reverse side.The site also has country flags with several on a sheet in 3-by-5-inch size as well as even smaller mini flags. These small flags can be cut out and used in crafts, school projects and as cupcake or snack toppers.Rounding out the selection at FreePrintableFlags.com are: sports flags , the NATO flag and even a pirate flag."Each flags download instantly in PDF format, so it's easy to print for any purpose," Savetz said.There are more than 100 sites in the FreePrintable.net family of free printables sites created by Savetz Publishing , Inc., a company devoted to creating useful and informative web sites of interest to consumers and small businesses.

